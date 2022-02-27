A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Cirencester.

The collision happened at around 11.45pm last night (February 26) on the A429 Stow Road.

Members of the public stopped to assist and emergency services attended and shut the road.

The driver of the silver Vauxhall Insignia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, who have not already spoken to police.

Road closures remain in place on the A429 at the junction with Welsh Way and Cherrytree Lane crossroads. These are expected to remain in place until later this afternoon (27 February).

Anyone with information is asked to submit this to the police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 494 to 26 February: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report