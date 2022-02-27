Play video

Labour MP for Exeter Ben Bradshaw has called for visa requirements to be relaxed for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Addressing a crowd who had gathered in support of Ukraine in the city centre, the tearful politician told people to write to their MPs and ask for the process of seeking asylum to be made easier for people from Ukraine.

He also called for deeper economic sanctions to be quickly enforced on Russia and Russian oligarchs.

More than 100 people gathered in Exeter city centre on Sunday in support of Ukraine. Credit: ITV News

He is one of a number of labour and conservative politicians putting pressure on the government to do more to help refugees. Foreign secretary Liz Truss has indicated that more support will be offered to those seeking asylum.

More than 200 people attended a vigil in Exeter city centre on Sunday morning. It was organised by the leader of Exeter City Council, Councillor Philip Bialyk, who has family in Ukraine.

He made a video call to his cousin who is currently in Western Ukraine so that he could witness the show of support.

Councillor Philip Bialyk wanted his family in Ukraine to see the crowd that had gathered in Exeter. Credit: ITV West Country

Cllr Bialyk said his family do not want to leave their country: "Some are joining the militia to fight, the rest of the family want to stay with them and be together. That is going to be dangerous but I want to support them however we can."

He told ITV News it is hard to go about his day to day life knowing people he loves are in danger: "How can I go about my day to day business knowing they're cowering in a flat or in a shelter somewhere worrying about the next bomb?

"How can I enjoy a cup of coffee? How can I go to that football match? How can I do all these things? It's challenging and I feel guilty."

More than 200 people attended a vigil on Sunday morning Credit: ITV West Country

He was one of many people with connections to Ukraine present at the vigil.

Students Tatny Burambaeva and Hlib Kubianskyi were moved by the show of solidarity from so many. Their families are from Eastern Ukraine, the area under direct threat from Russian military.

Hlib says the news of invasion was shocking: "It was really difficult to hear that news. Seeing all these people hear to support Ukrainian citizens is really emotional. That's actually all we can actually do from here to help Ukraine.

"I would actually love to join the Ukrainian army, a lot of our friends and family have already joined to fight for independence."

The families of these Ukrainian students have taken up arms to fight the Russians Credit: ITV West Country

Watching everything unfold from the UK is tough for Tatny, she said she feels torn being here: "You feel guilty for not supporting with your physical strength, but then at the same time I'm not sure if I would be a lot of help to those who are under bombings."

"All my friends can do is hide."