The Bristol film-makers behind Netflix documentary Tegan

Ngai Anyia speaks to ITV News

Two young film-makers from Bristol have created a documentary for Netflix after winning £40,000 in funding from the streaming giant.

Bristol-based Ngaio Anyia and Aodh Breathnach's film - Tegan - premiered at an event in London on Tuesday 15 February.

It was live-streamed to Netflix’s 22.2 million TikTok followers on Friday 18 February and is also available to watch on Netflix's Youtube channel.

One of the film-makers said: "We were really lucky with this documentary that we were given so much freedom.

"We really believed that this documentary was going to be something that Netflix wanted to see as being told by us on our terms in our own way," she added.

As part of the scheme, Ngaio Anyia and Aodh Breathnach took part in workshops organised by Netflix exploring multiple aspects of production. Credit: Netflix

The plot centres around young black woman Tegan Vincent Cook and her mission to reach the 2024 Paralympics.

Tegan has cerebral palsy and the film-makers followed the talented rider on her journey to train for the games.

The Bristol pair won the £40,000 as part of Netflix’s inaugural documentary talent fund.

It awarded 10 filmmakers in the UK with the funding sum to create their own documentary short film where they had to answer the brief: “Britain’s Not Boring And Here’s a Story”.

Jonny Taylor, director of original documentaries at Netflix, said: "It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with these talented filmmakers and to watch each team’s nucleus of an idea blossom into these fully formed documentaries that we’re launching today.

"These films are a testament to everyone’s hard work and an exciting glimpse into the future talent of UK documentarians," he finished.

The other nine films explore topics such as drag communities, Nigerian party culture and beekeeping.