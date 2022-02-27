Parking charges will be brought in at some of Bristol's beauty hotspots from next month, Bristol City Council has confirmed.

From the March 3, Blaise Castle, Snuff Mills and Oldbury Court will charge for parking between 9am and 6pm every day. The charges start from £1 an hour.

The council says the new charges will be used to improve and maintain the parks, which have seen a large increase in visitors since the start of the pandemic.

While parking meters and some signs had already been installed, the council had not previously announced a start date for the charges.

How much will it cost to park?

The standard charges in all three car parks will be:

• £1 for up to one hour• £2 for up to two hours• £3 for up to five hours

The council says almost 60 per cent of people in the city say they visit their local park at least once a week, with other visitors coming from outside Bristol.

The council also said most people in the city live within walking distance of green spaces and confirmed there will be an exemption in place for blue badge holders, motorbike riders and cyclists.

A number of waiting restrictions, including double and single yellow lines, have also been installed along surrounding roads to help manage parking at the sites and residential areas.

Parking charges at the 650 acre Grade II listed estate have been planned for some time but details have only just been released.

Cabinet member for public health, communities and Bristol One City Councillor Ellie King said: “Our parks play a very important role in our city’s health. They’re not only huge contributors to our natural landscape but are sanctuaries for us all that boost both mental and physical health.

“These new charges will contribute to making the funds available to maintain what we haveand, where we can, expand that offer by improving facilities and introducing more events.

"We’ve also taken steps to help mitigate the impact on residential areas near these parks and will enforce parking restrictions in the area to protect all from obstructive parking.

"We’d love to see an increase in people choosing to walk, cycle and take public transport to our parks where they can, and for those who choose to drive there will be well-maintained car parking facilities.”