Watch our interview with David Earl and Joe Wilkinson here.

Actors and comedians David Earl and Joe Wilkinson may be best known for their roles on Afterlife, but the duo have another thing in common in the form of non-league football.

While Wilkinson says he's been a fan of "lower league football" for most of his life, for Earl it is a relatively new hobby.

And Wilkinson who plays Postman Pat in Ricky Gervais' Netflix series, told ITV he regularly gets texts from Earl complaining about the parking.

Wilkinson told ITV News: "I've supported a lower league football team for most of my life so I'm like David's spirit guide."

"I go on my own, so I'm finding that quite uncomfortable," David said.

"You text me a lot and tell me if you're feeling uncomfortable - and how far away you've parked from the ground and things like that," Joe said.

"Then I get things like 'parking a long way away from the ground is normal, don't worry'."

"David and I have been invited down to train with the players and basically teach them what we know about the beautiful game. We'll be doing that at some point so you should see them rocket up the league."