A body has been found in the search for a missing 35-year-old man.

Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed their officers found a body near the Portway, in Bristol, on February 26.

It is believed to be that of 35-year-old Lech, who was last seen at Southmead Hospital on February 17.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we're in contact with his family and our thoughts are with them," a police spokesperson said.