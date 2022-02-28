Child taken to hospital after serious crash in Swindon

A child was one of three people taken to hospital after a serious crash in Swindon.

The 11-year-old suffered chest pains after the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision.

Two other people were hurt in the crash and also had to be taken to hospital.

The incident happened in Gypsy Lane on February 26, and involved two cars - a Vauxhall Meriva and a Ford Focus.

Three people were taken to Swindon's Great Western Hospital following the crash.

The driver of the Meriva - a 40-year-old man - suffered an ankle injury while the female driver of the Ford Focus experienced chest pains.

All three casualties were treated at Great Western Hospital while police closed the road to investigate.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said they were appealing for witnesses.

“Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and we’d urge anyone with information, or dash cam footage relevant to the collision to get in touch,” the force said.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has information, is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 54220020490.