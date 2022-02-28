'Liar' graffiti written all over ambulance parked up in Dorset

The words "liar" have been written all over an ambulance in Dorset alongside the words "we lie, we lie".

The damage to the emergency vehicle happened while it was parked in Corbin Way in Bridport between 10pm on Saturday 26 February and 7am on Sunday 27 February.

South Western Ambulance Service has condemned the "unacceptable" behaviour of the vandals and Dorset Police are investigating the incident.

The force said: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

"We are committed to working with our partners, including Bridport Town Council, to tackle anti-social behaviour in the local area and would encourage anyone who encounters and such behaviour to please report it to police.

"These reports help us to build an intelligence picture across the area to find out where anti-social behaviour is occurring and to direct patrols to any areas that have increased reporting of anti-social behaviour," they added.

South Western Ambulance Service shared images of the graffiti on the side and back of the emergency vehicle. Credit: South Western Ambulance Service

A spokesperson for the the ambulance service told ITV News: "Sadly, one of our ambulances was defaced in Bridport, Dorset at the weekend.

"This anti-social behaviour is unacceptable, and rectifying the damage puts an unnecessary burden on NHS resourcing at a time when it is needed the most.

"This ambulance was back on the road very promptly, thanks to the hard work of our colleagues."

Dorset Police have asked anyone with information is asked to email them, or call 101 and reference the crime reference number, which is 55220032796.

The ambulance graffiti comes just over a month after a similar incident in Glastonbury, where "I love Covid" was scratched into an ambulance, and the vandals were pictured on local CCTV.

The service say ambulance staff face the possibility of violence, assault and aggression every time they start a shift.

They are part of the new Work Without Fear campaign -launched today - which aims to help staff feel comfortable at work.