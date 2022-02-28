Play video

Footage from ITV / Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

A Devon family who rallied for the community during Storm Eunice were so excited at being surprised by Ant and Dec, the celebrations saw their baby burst into tears.

Lauren Raynor owns The Binge Box, in Barnstaple, and was praised on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway this week for her work to support her community during Storm Eunice.

She was described as a local hero by Declan Donnelly as he revealed she was going on a "takeaway getaway".

Dec announced: "Get ready in Devon because we're coming to Devon to you Lauren Raynor. Hi Lauren!"

The live camera cut to Lauren who was completely surprised and excited by the news as her partner and two of her three young children celebrated beside her.

Lauren was awarded a 'Takeaway Getaway' for supporting her local community when Storm Eunice left thousands without power. Credit: ITV / Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

As the camera cut between the London studio and the shocked family in Devon, Dec said: "Now, we know when Storm Eunice hit last week, you opened your shop to those in need.

"You offered free food, drink, and electricity to the community.

"You are a local hero and you deserve a takeaway getaway."

The surprise was part of a segment called 'the happiest minute of the week' as free holidays were handed out to deserving viewers who had been nominated by friends or family.

Last week when Storm Eunice battered the UK, many homes were left without power throughout the country and particularly in the West Country.

Lauren and the team at The Binge Box encouraged anyone who had been affected by the storms to "get down to the shop" for heat, free food and free hot and cold drinks.

The post read: "With the storm taking everyone's electricity, if you can get down to the shop, the heaters are on, ALL HOT DRINKS ARE FREE and we have wireless phone chargers for everyone.

"I'll be buying Domino's pizza at 5pm if you want to come for a slice ALL FREE, don't be alone we are here, you don't need to purchase anything if you just want a hot drink or a phone charge."

Lauren kept customers updated throughout the day by posting regular Facebook Lives to show the supplies they were offering to the North Devon community.

One video showed her leaving Dominos having just purchased 12 pizzas for anyone who was hungry and wanted to go into the bakery for a free slice of pizza and a drink.

The team were praised in the comments, with many describing Lauren as a "star" and praising her act of kindness.