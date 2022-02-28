Parking spaces which only fit half a car inside painted in Cornwall

Play video

'I'm not going to fit in that' - drivers react to tiny parking spaces

A car park in Cornwall has been repainted - but the spaces are not big enough to fit a full car inside.

The small spaces in Belle Vue Short Stay car park in Saltash has left some drivers a little confused.

The small spaces are only in one area of the cark park - against the wall - while the rest of the spaces are large enough for a car to fit without hanging over the edge of the white lines.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "The council’s contractor re-lined the car park as the markings had deteriorated over a number of years.

The small bays barely fit half a car inside them Credit: BPM Media

"The car park was re-lined to the original design, however it is clear that some of these bays are not to the current standard bay size.

"We have since been in discussion with our contractor and arranged for the length of the bays to be re-lined to the standard bay size as soon as possible," they added.

According to the British Parking Association off-street bays should be 2.4 metres wide by 4.8 metres long.

"These dimensions are neither minimum nor written in tablets of stone, and may be revised to suit your particular needs, but remember that good access and wider bays aids efficient use of the parking area," it added.