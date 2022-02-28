Police launch appeal after serious sexual assault in Plymouth

Police are trying to identify a potential witness in connection with a serious sexual assault in Plymouth.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday 6 January, according to police.

Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as he may be able to assist in their enquires.

The police would like to speak with this man in relation to a serious sexual assault that took place in Plymouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting reference CR/001746/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.