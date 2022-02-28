Police launch appeal after serious sexual assault in Plymouth
Police are trying to identify a potential witness in connection with a serious sexual assault in Plymouth.
It happened in the early hours of Wednesday 6 January, according to police.
Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as he may be able to assist in their enquires.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting reference CR/001746/22.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.