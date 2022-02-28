Three teenagers are "extremely lucky" to be alive after being stabbed in a pre-meditated attack "motivated by revenge".

Four people have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 15 years after two separate stabbings in Bristol.

Police investigating the incidents say the attacks - in the Totterdown and Horfield areas of the city - happened after one of the victims was deemed to be 'disrespectful'.

The first incident happened on August 16, 2020, and saw Jerome Edwards and another male stab two teenagers in Toronto Avenue, Horfield. They both pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Edwards, aged 20 and of Broadfield Road in Knowle, was jailed for five years.

The younger defendant - who cannot be named due to his age - was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' detention. His sentence will run consecutively with a two-year detention he was given in November 2021 after he was found guilty of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The second incident - on April 18 last year - saw Kaya Carr and Jaheim Mullings stab their teenage victim at Patco Wines in Wells Road on April 18 last year.

The pair, who are both aged 19 and from Knowle, pleaded guilty to causing GBH with intent and were each sentenced to four years in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 31 January.

Mullings was sentenced to an additional three months in jail for committing the offence while on a community order for a previous conviction.

The court heard how the victims sustained serious injuries during the attack, which police described as being pre-meditated and motivated by revenge.

All of the victims declined to provide statements meaning ‘victimless’ prosecutions were sought by police.

Detective Sgt Nicholas Lawson said: “In both of these cases, the victims were extremely lucky to avoid fatal or life changing injuries.

“Together with agency partners, we are working hard to address the causes of youth violence and trying to engage with young people to help them understand the devastating consequences carrying and using knives can have.

“For a number of reasons, victims do not always wish to engage in investigations and this presents obvious investigative challenges.

"Despite this, we will always take positive action to identify and prosecute those involved in knife crime in order to prevent similar incidents and for the wider protection of the public."

Avon and Somerset Police are working with several organisations to combat knife crime.

Avon and Somerset Police have developed a number of youth diversion and intervention schemes which help to educate young people on the dangers of knife crime.

The force is working towards every school in its area having a dedicated school link officer who works to build relationships with young people and diffuse situations before they escalate.

'The Blunt Truth' workshop is also being delivered in Bristol secondary schools, encouraging pupils to report people who are carrying advice. The workshop also provides a first aid session from A&E doctors.