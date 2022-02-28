Play video

A Bristol University student says her parents and 81-year-old grandmother are trapped in a city in Eastern Ukraine which has become the focus of Russian fighting.

Explosions have been reported in Kharkiv where Russian soldiers marched in on Sunday - although the city remains under Ukraine's control.

Anastasiya Oleksiyenko says her family have been unable to leave her home city and are hiding in a basement to avoid the shelling, which has led to multiple casualties.

She says every morning she wakes up hoping for a message her family are still alive.

Anastasiya said: "They cannot plan for a month ahead, they cannot plan for a day ahead. They sit from minute to minute.

"I urge every person in the UK and worldwide to try to imagine themselves in these circumstances. You only think of survival, you don't think of anything else."

During an interview with ITV News, Anastasiya spoke to her mother Galyan Oleksiyenko via Skype.

Galyan Oleksiyenko said people are 'lying in blood' in the streets of her city

Her mother said there is little food in the shops but she described her own parents as "lucky" as she avoided being injured when trying to find something to eat.

"Some people were less lucky," she said.

"Not far away, some people went to the pharmacy when the artillery was used by the Russians - the shelling tore one woman's leg.

"There are people lying in blood, dead in the streets."