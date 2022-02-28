Trained boxer jailed after punching ex-partner in unprovoked street attack

Play video

Video credit: BPM Media

An amateur boxer has been jailed after punching his ex-partner in an unprovoked street attack in Bristol.

Israel Van-Meir assaulted Danielle Aspell while she was walking with her two young children in Swiss Drive, Ashton, on January 24.

She suffered a broken rib, broken jaw and lost four teeth during the assault, which was captured on CCTV.

The footage showed Van-Meir - who has “experience of boxing” - attack Ms Aspell before riding off on a motorised scooter.

Van-Meir attacked his ex-partner in front of her two young children. Credit: BPM Media

It was played during a short hearing at Bristol Crown Court, where Van-Meir pleaded guilty to wounding.

Recorder Mr Ignatius Hughes QC said: “The court has seen video footage. You punched her three times, you are a man with experience of boxing and it shows."

Van-Meir, who also admitted breaching a non-molestation order, was handed an indefinite restraining order to have no contact with Ms Aspell.

Neil Treharne, prosecuting, described how a concerned Ms Aspell phoned police when Van-Meir appeared in Swiss Drive on the scooter.

'I will never get over it'

As she made the call, Van-Meir got off the scooter and punched her twice to the body and once to the head before riding off.

She spent days in hospital before having an operation to insert three pins into her jaw, the court heard. She also had teeth removed.

Van-Meir rode away on a scooter after attacking his ex. Credit: BPM Media

In her impact statement, Ms Aspell said the assault had left her disfigured.

"I will never get over it,” she said.

“He got what he wanted, he won. He ruined my life. I feel ugly, I find it hard to look at myself in the mirror. I stay in all the time, I only speak to friends and my mum."

Van-Meir, of Marshfield in South Gloucestershire, was jailed for two years.