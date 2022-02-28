There will be an increased police presence in Yate after a woman was attacked and raped as she walked home from meeting a friend.

Police say the woman was attacked by two men - who were both wearing black clothing and black masks - in the area of Folly Bridge Close, behind McColls and the Cranleigh Court Chapel. One of the men raped her.

The incident happened last night (Sunday 27 February) and Avon and Somerset Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses and footage.

The woman told officers described the man who carried out the sexual assault as aged between 20 and 30, about 5ft 5ins tall and skinny and the other man as aged 25 to 35, about 6ft and stocky.

Yate Neighbourhood Sergeant Terry Murphy said: "We are doing everything we can to catch these men.

"You will see an increased police presence in Yate as officers carry out searches and house to house enquiries.

"We will also be carrying out targeted uniformed patrols and I'd encourage anyone with concerns to talk to us."

The woman will be offered access to counselling and health services as well as support throughout the case.

Anyone in the area between 10.30pm and midnight on Sunday 27 February who saw anything should call police on 101. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detectives also want to hear from anyone with dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage of the area at around that time, or who has any other information.