One of Bristol's most popular outdoor events has been scaled back for a third year in a row.

Organisers of St Pauls Carnival have confirmed the event will not return to its full capacity this summer.

Instead, it will be replaced by smaller celebrations and parties.

The carnival - which celebrates St Pauls' rich Caribbean heritage and culture - usually attracts thousands of people to the city.

The carnival is known for its combination of music genres, live performances, arts and crafts and a wide range of Caribbean cuisines.

Events were moved online in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic and fans had been hoping for a physical return in 2022.

But organisers have said a full capacity return "isn't viable" at this stage.

"Whilst a full public event of the size and complexity of St Pauls Carnival isn’t viable this year, event attendees can expect to experience the cultural arts that make the carnival such an iconic event," organisers said in a statement.

"A full programme of events will be published in the coming weeks and in the meantime, the St Pauls Carnival team continue to work on engagement plans with local businesses and organisations keen to support the return of the full event in 2023."

It is hoped the full carnival will return in 2023.

Event director LaToyah McAllister-Jones said although the team had hoped to bring "the full, vibrant celebrations of St Pauls Carnival back to the streets this year", ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic had impacted carnival plans and fundraising events.

“We are also mindful that there is still much sensitivity in the community around Covid-19," she added.

"However, Carnival season ’22 will not go uncelebrated. We are putting together a two-week series of events which will be open to everyone who wants to celebrate with us.”

Events planned this year include school performances, a family picnic and a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence.

The carnival is supported by the Arts Council and Bristol City Council, and costs over £650,000 to stage each year.

Supporters are encouraged to donate and contribute to the future of Bristol’s annual celebration of culture and heritage.