Play video

Video report by Richard Lawrence

Five Black swan cygnets in Dawlish that hatched at the weekend are said to be doing 'very well'.

The birth of the swans has been described as a miracle after the eggs had to be removed from their nest and incubated after their father died in a dog attack.

Experts said the cygnets' mother would have found it impossible to keep the eggs warm and protect them in the long-term as it is usually a role shared between both parents.

Waterfowl warden Stephen Cole described their birth as a "special moment for the town".

The eggs were kept in an incubator before they hatched.

"It is a special moment as we have never tried hatching swans eggs in the incubator before," he said.

"They're marvellous, very cute and the public will love to see them."

It's hoped they will soon be in one of the viewing windows at the compound.

The original black swans in Dawlish were gifted to the town in 1907 and were believed to have been brought from Australia and new Zealand.