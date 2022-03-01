Drivers are being urged to avoid a busy Somerset commuter route over the next six weeks while roadworks are completed.

Work to improve drainage on the A370 at Backwell - which links Bristol with North Somerset - started on February 28.

The work will be carried out between Rodney Road to Cadogan Grove in Backwell and is expected to take up to six weeks.

Four-way traffic signals have been put in place at the junction with Station Road, Dark Lane, West Town Road and Farleigh Road.

'It will cause disruption'

Drivers are being advised to only travel through Backwell if it is absolutely essential.

North Somerset Council executive member for roads Mike Solomon said: "This is an essential scheme that will ensure the road is in the best condition for resurfacing later in the year.

"We appreciate it will cause disruption and we would encourage people to stay away from the area if possible."

"If you don't need to travel through Backwell, then please don't."

Local reaction to the roadworks has not been positive.

Posting on community website Nailsea People, Susan Smith said: "That road has had some form of roadworks on it permanently in the past 10 years."

Melissa Kemp posted: "Great, getting to school in Backwell will be even more of a nightmare."

After the initial roadworks are finished, resurfacing of the road will take place.

It is due to start in the spring, and motorists can expect further disruption in the same area.