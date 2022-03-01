Man's body found in Plymouth

Play video

Emergency services at the scene

A body has been found in Plymouth, with police treating the death as 'unexplained' before later confirming it was not suspicious.

The body of a man was found in Honicknowle, near Farm Lane, this morning (March 1).

Inquiries are ongoing and a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson had said they are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death. This was then clarified further by the police later in the day.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue are also at the scene to assist police.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 8am today to Farm Lane, in the Honicknowle area of Plymouth following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a man was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."