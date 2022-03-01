Search for cyclist who could be key witness in Bristol rape case

A cyclist may hold crucial information about a rape which happened in south Bristol.

Police have released a CCTV image of the rider as part of their investigation into the incident, which happened on December 3.

The cyclist rode alongside the victim, who was pulling a black suitcase, as they walked along Winterstoke Road around 9am.

The rider was wearing a bright red jacket and had what police believe was a child seat on the back of his bike.

The cyclist and the victim walked to South Bristol Retail Park via Ashton Road. Credit: Google Maps

Avon and Somerset Police said the cyclist “could be a key witness”.

“The cyclist had no involvement in the offence but walked along Winterstoke Road, Bristol, with the victim at around 9am on Friday 3 December as the incident was reported to police,” the force said in their appeal.

“The victim, who was pulling a black suitcase behind them as they walked, hadn’t met the cyclist before but says he told them his name was Mateusz.

“The cyclist wore a bright red jacket and had what could be a child seat on the back of his bike.

“The pair entered South Bristol Retail Park having walked south from the direction of Ashton Road.

“If you are the cyclist, or recognise their description, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221283981.