More than a dozen "vibrant and playful" displays have been set up around Bristol - forming a trial of interactive lights.

The 14 displays are part of Bristol Light Festival, which is running from March 1-6.

Locations include Park Street, the city centre and Queen's Square - with a disco ball and swings forming some of the exhibits.

The event's creative director Katherine Jewkes said: “This year, we have a programme that feels really special and that is reflective of the city’s creative spirit.

"All 14 artworks are either completely new commissions or installations that will be making their Bristol debut.”

Head of Bristol city centre Business Improvement District Vicky Lee said: “We hope Bristol Light Festival will be a mark of brighter times ahead and showcase Bristol as the vibrant, playful and creative city that we know and love.”

Where are the displays for this year's Bristol Light Festival - and what are they?

Castle Park - Overheard in Bristol

A bright pink, neon sign depicting the Bristolian phrase 'Alright my luvver' will be the main piece on display in Castle Park.

It can be seen near the Bristol Bridge entrance to the park.

The light show will be running across Bristol until March 6. Credit: Topher McGrillis

College Green - Sing Song

Organisers describe this as a "playful" commission which will "bring out the inner child" in anyone.

Music and light will be triggered by the motion of the swings.

Millennium Square - Disco Ball

The planetarium at We The Curious will be turned into a giant disco ball in Millenium Square, with light projected onto it and disco-themed podiums dotted around the aria. Clare Street - The Eyes: Trees are People too

People walking up Clare Street may get the sense of being watched as two illuminated eyes have been put on the street as part of Bristol Light Festival.

The work has been created by Inflatable art specialists ‘Designs in Air’.

Arnolfini - Sign Night: Hand Ships Sail

A projection of British Sign Language will be projected onto the Arnolfini based on a performance and film by Cathy Mager.

The 'Sign Night' projection will be best viewed from the opposite side of the harbour. Park Street - Neighbours

Arguably one of Banksy's most famous pieces, 'Well Hung Lover' is set to be transformed by projections during the festival.

Illustrators Jasmine Thompson, Parys Gardener and Abbi Bayliss have created art which will surround Banksy's original piece to offer a peek into the lives of those living next door.

Queen Square - Circle of Light

The statue in the centre of Queen Square will become home to a "colourful and immersive" daylight installation, according to organisers.

The 'Circle of Light' will surround the statue to create colourful shadows which change depending on the time of day and intensity of the sun.

Cascade Steps, Harbourside - End over End

The steps on the harbourside will become home to a gigantic illuminated slinky.

Organisers say its size and scale will "make visitors feel like they've entered a playroom in the land of giants" as they watch it slink down the steps towards the water.

Left Handed Giant - Cascade

A 'fountain' of energy, light and sound will come out of the top of the Left Handed Giant pub on the edge of Castle Park, creating waves of sound and light as it drops down into the water below.

Exponential will be one of two installations at Cabot Circus.

Cabot Circus - Exponential/Futures

There will be two installations at Cabot Circus, the first of which is a seemingly-floating kaleidoscopic mirrored cube.

The second piece is an immersive space where people experience illusions which can reveal everything from how they process space and time to their perception of consciousness.

Temple Gardens/St George’s Bristol - Luminous Birds/Chirp & Drift

Two nature-inspired creations will be on display at Temple Gardens at St George's, with visitors left to walk beneath huge luminous birds.

Cheese Lane Shot Tower, Redcliffe and Temple - Office Party

The playful installation ‘Office Party’ is coming to Bristol for the first time and will take over the Vertigo building in the Redcliffe and Temple area. It can be seen on Cheese Lane Shot Tower, best viewed from St Philip’s Bridge.