People in Plymouth will not face higher council tax bills in the coming year after a proposed increase was blocked by councillors.

Budget plans for the year ahead were unveiled ahead of a crucial vote by Plymouth councillors on February 28.

The Conservatives - who run the council - wanted to raise council tax by 2.7% to help city services recover post-pandemic.

But opposition councillors - comprised of Labour and independent members - blocked the move, and instead won a vote for a council tax freeze.

Plymouth Labour Cllr Tudor Evans argued against the Conservatives' proposed council tax rise.

They argued hard-pressed Plymothians were already facing a cost of living crisis and should not have to pay more money.

Labour group leader Cllr Tudor Evans explained: "The largest tax rise in recent history, well, for 70 years, is going to hit hard in the wage packets and into bank accounts.

“And we on this side want to be on the side of Plymouth people who are struggling at the moment with the cost of living crisis.”

Labour’s amendment was passed by 29 votes to 25 with two abstentions which means there will be no increase in council for the next financial year - except for the one per cent ring-fenced for adult social care.

In other elements of the budget, there will be no change to business rates in 2022/23.

The government’s 2021 comprehensive spending review set the multiplier for business rates at zero per cent but said grants would be available to compensate for the resultant impact.

As a result, business rates income in Plymouth will increase by £2.1 million in 2022/23 from the current £63million to £65.1million.

How much council tax will cost for each property in 2022-2023?