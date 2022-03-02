An appeal has been launched after life-saving defibrillators were stolen - with one damaged "beyond repair".

South Western Ambulance Service Trust posted pictures of the defibrillators on social media saying two defibrillators were stolen, one of which was vandalised.

The organisation said the damaged unit will have to be replaced and it could cost more than £1,000 to do so.

In the post SWAST said: "Sadly, two of our life-saving defibrillators were stolen, with one vandalised, in Worle and Shepton Mallet over the weekend.

"Pictured is the defib, vandalised beyond use. The unit will cost more than £1,000 to replace.

"Anyone with info about the stolen defib should contact Avon and Somerset Police reference no 5222048843.

"Vandalism to lifesaving equipment is completely unacceptable."