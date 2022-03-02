A motorcyclist has sustained "life-threatening" injuries after a crash involving a car in Cornwall.

The collision happened around 9pm last night (March 1) on the A394 near Porthleven.

The rider, who is a local man in his 20s, was taken to Derriford Hospital and remains in intensive care.

Specialist Officers from the Roads Policing Unit attended the scene and started an investigation to find the cause of the collision.

The road was closed for some hours and some localised restrictions remain in place.

The police are asking for witnesses who were in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage of the incident to 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 803 of 1 March 2022.