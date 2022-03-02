Police officers seized around £100,000 worth of cannabis during a drugs raid in Wiltshire.

Around 10kg of cannabis and a large quantity of cash was found in a rural location near Devizes yesterday (1 March).

Officers searched a mixture of residential and agricultural buildings at the site as a warrant was carried out with support from the dog unit.

Inspector Al Lumley, from the Devizes community policing team, said: “This was a fantastic operation led by our hardworking neighbourhood team, who built up the intelligence to secure and execute this warrant.

The dog unit was deployed during the raid Credit: Wiltshire Police

“Our neighbourhood officers and PCSOs are always out and about in our communities, speaking to local people and listening to their concerns.

"This is particularly important in understanding the issues around drug dealing, and this is a great example of how we can turn this information into action.

“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your neighbourhood, please pass that information on to us.

"No matter how small it may seem, we can collate all that evidence and use it to disrupt these illegal operations."