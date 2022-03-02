CCTV released after Swindon Town player has bike stolen

Play video

Credit: Swindon Town Community Foundation

Swindon Town have issued an appeal after a player’s bike was stolen in broad daylight.

CCTV footage of the incident was released by the League Two club’s Community Foundation on March 1.

The video shows a man ride into the club’s Foundation Park, disembark, get on a second bike and ride away. The bike belonged to a young player.

The Community Foundation posted on social media to say they are "deeply saddened" by the incident.

“Please share this post in the hope that someone recognises him or his clothing," they added.

The Community Foundation provides sporting and social opportunities to young people across Swindon and Wiltshire.

Anyone with any information regarding the alleged theft is asked to call 07966305320.