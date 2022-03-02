A detective could be sacked after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to two sexual assault victims with direct references to the suspects.

DC Jon Hooper is also accused of drafting an email, which was never sent, with content of a sexual nature about the victim of an aggravated burglary.

He will face a public hearing on March 3 chaired by Avon and Somerset Police chief constable Sarah Crew.

The notice says in a separate burglary investigation in 2019 that DC Hooper led he wrote comments of a sexual nature about a witness into a crime recording system that were not uploaded.

If proven, the allegations would amount to gross misconduct.