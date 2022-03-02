Devon and Cornwall Police officer sacked for using racist language

A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct for using racist and discriminatory language.

A three-day disciplinary hearing held in Exeter last month ruled the officer’s behaviour had fallen below the expected standards of professionalism.

This includes equality and diversity, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

It follows an allegation that on May 29, 2020 - in front of colleagues at a police station - the officer used racist and discriminatory language.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "An officer of colour was present and the offensive language was in part directed towards them."

The independent legally-qualified chair, Mr Deni Mathews, decided the officer’s identity should not be made public.

In the hearing, the panel concluded the allegation was proven and the disciplined officer’s actions represented gross misconduct.

It was then determined that the officer would be dismissed without notice - in a decision which was made to uphold public confidence in Devon and Cornwall Police.

The officer’s details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing them from working within policing.

However the force was made aware yesterday (1 March) of the officer’s intention to appeal the decision of the panel which Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell said will be heard by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

He said: “Devon and Cornwall Police values equality and diversity enormously and is an open and inclusive organisation.

“We expect all of our officers and staff to mirror this and to abide by the highest standards of behaviour, both on and off duty.

“Racist, discriminatory language or behaviour of any kind is unacceptable and goes against our values.

“This matter was reported promptly internally and has been dealt with by the organisation as a result of these concerns being raised by our staff.

“We are aware the officer concerned has chosen to appeal the decision of the disciplinary panel. This appeal will be heard by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and we await the outcome.

“The officer who was the subject of the offensive comments continues to be supported by the force.”