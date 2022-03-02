A double murder investigation has been launched after the death of two people in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Police say they found the body of a man in Cheltenham at around 6.25am today (March 2).

After an investigation was launched, a woman's body was later located in Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Closures are in place in the areas of Fairview Road and Sherborne Place Credit: BPM Media

Roads in Cheltenham have been closed for much of the morning and a cordon remains in place.

Police say their investigation is in its "early stages".

A spokesperson for the force said: "Those involved in the incident are known to each other and officers are not currently seeking anyone else in connection."

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which could be relevant to the investigation.

Information can be provided online or by calling 1010. People should quote incident 57 of 2 March.