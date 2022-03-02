A man has been sentenced for careless driving following a collision that killed an 85-year-old woman in Somerset.

Alistair Pole, who got behind the wheel after taking cocaine, was handed a 14-month suspended sentence at Taunton Crown Court.

Jenny Hovey died after suffering a severe brain injury when she was struck in Kilmersdon in October 2019.

She had been crossing the road following a church service when she was hit.

The collision happened at the junction of Church Street and Kilmersdon Hill.

Jenny was crossing the road when Pole reversed into her.

Pole was found to be five times over the legal limit of Benzoylecgonine. Traces of cocaine below the legal limit were also found within his blood.

A medical expert told jurors during the four-day trial in January that the evidence indicated Pole had most likely taken cocaine within a four-hour period before driving and it would have impacted on Pole’s ability to drive safely.

Mrs Hovey’s son Richard said: “I find myself still upset that I was not able to be with her at the time of this road accident, neither to prevent it happening, nor to be with my mother as she lost consciousness to comfort her.

“I am indebted to those passers-by who did so.”

Mr Hovey said his mother was a valued member of the local church and volunteered for the National Trust.

He added: “I prematurely lost a mother who was 85 and lively, fit and active physically and mentally.

“My mother has been something of a focal point for the wider family and her home a place for us to meet together.

“She had two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and she is a sad loss to us all.”

Judge James Townsend sentenced Pole to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years at Taunton Crown Court yesterday (1 March) following a guilty verdict for one count of death by careless driving.

Pole, of Withywood Lane in Cranmore, was also disqualified from driving for two years and will need to pass an extended driving test before being allowed onto the road again. He was ordered to pay costs and victim surcharge, totalling £2,000.

Judge Townsend said he accepted Pole’s remorse was genuine and he had been of previous good character.

Addressing Pole, the judge said: “I have to sentence you for a tragic collision in which a fit elderly lady lost her life.

“A moment of carelessness by you added to cocaine caused the loss of that life; you chose to consume cocaine and it was a drug you had no familiarity with.

Officer in the case, Dai Nicholas, said: “Anyone who gets behind the wheel of a car after taking drugs puts not only themselves but also innocent members of the public at risk.

“For the rest of his life, Alistair Pole will have to face up to the fact he chose to drive after taking cocaine and is therefore single-handedly responsible for the fatal consequences of his actions.”