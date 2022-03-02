Play video

Watch moment police raid Cirencester property

A man has been arrested after police seized suspected class A drugs and cash from a property near Cirencester.

Almost £3,000 of cocaine and cannabis was found at the raid, which happened just before 7am on March 1.

Gloucestershire Police say its officers carried out the warrant following several months of gathering and developing intelligence around the supply of cocaine in the Cotswolds and Stroud areas.

They recovered an ounce of suspected cocaine and some cannabis, along with drugs paraphernalia. Cash, high-value clothes and trainers were also confiscated.

Sergeant Craig Openshaw, of the force crime operations team, said: “Due to our swift and professional operation this morning we managed to recover a package thrown from the house and considerable evidence from within the property.

“Alongside the suspected drugs that were recovered, there was some evidence that significant quantities of cocaine had passed through the address previously.

“These drugs were destined for our county’s streets and the money from them will have been funding the lifestyles of those coordinating it.

“We hope this sends out a clear message to criminals intent on illegal drug supply that there is no place for them here.

“My team and local policing teams across the county are doing work each day to detect drugs criminality. We will find you and we won’t stop until we’ve got you."

Deputy police and crime commissioner Nick Evans said: “This is an excellent example of how Gloucestershire Constabulary is meeting the PCC’s policing priorities to tackle serious and organised crime and make Gloucestershire safer.

“Drugs do incredible harm to communities and individuals. Removing a substantial amount of cocaine from the streets of Gloucestershire is a very positive result, and enforces our message that Gloucestershire will stand tough in the fight against organised crime and the supply of illegal drugs.

“I commend the hard-working teams involved in this case and hope to see much more of this proactive policing over the coming months.”

The man arrested was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property. He remains in custody.