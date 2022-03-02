Hundreds of people have gathered on College Green in Bristol to further show their support for Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues in the country.

The ongoing situation across Europe now rumbles into its second week with the government in Ukraine stating that the hostile attempts from the Russians are becoming more serious.

The rally was held on the green in Bristol, some 1,700 miles away before a protest march against the Russian hostility took place through the city streets.

People speaking at the vigil on College Green on Wednesday.

There has been a number of vigils and protests held on College Green in Bristol over recent days allowing people across the city to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Yaroslav Korniyets organised one of the rallies at the weekend and said that he hoped public demonstrations will pressure the British government into imposing more sanctions on Russia.

He has lived and worked in Bristol for four years, and is concerned about his parents Oleksander and Halyna in north Ukraine.

This rally was held in College Green in support of Ukraine Credit: ITV West Country

He said: "Dad said that he's heard my mum crying in tears and being quite devastated by the news that she heard.

"But then immediately after that, she started packing the emergency bag and all the documents and so on and I believe that reflects the reaction of most Ukrainians.

"First it's devastation, it's distress. But then they all stop panicking and start fighting that, effectively."