Play video

Watch police press conference on double murder investigation

A man and a woman found dead in two separate locations in Gloucestershire died of stab wounds, according to police.

Gloucestershire Police launched a double murder investigation this morning (2 March) after two people were found dead in Cheltenham and Bourton-on-the-Water.

They have now confirmed the man who died in Cheltenham was in his 60s, while the woman whose body was found in Bourton-on-the-Water was in her 70s.

Police at the scene of the incident in Cheltenham Credit: PA

During a press conference held in Cheltenham this afternoon, Superintendent Roddy Gosden said: "At around 7.25am, emergency services received a call to Sherborne Place in Cheltenham to a report of a serious assault.

"Officers arrived to find a man in his 60s with stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A woman's body was found at a property in Bourton-on-the-Water this morning Credit: PA

"Following concerns for the welfare of a second person, officers visited a property in White Chutes Hill in Bourton-on-the-Water. They discovered the body of a woman in her 70s who had suffered stab wounds."

A man from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with both deaths, which have been linked by detectives.

"The suspect was arrested near to the scene in Cheltenham," Superintendent Gosden added.

"The victims were known to him and officers are not currently looking for anyone in connection with the ongoing investigation.

"Family members have been informed and our thoughts go out to them at this devastating time. They are now receiving support from specially-trained officers."

Forensic officers at the scene in Bourton-on-the-Water Credit: PA

Police say cordons will remain in place in a number of areas over the coming days as police continue the investigation.

Superintendent Gosden added: "This has been a challenging situation and we will be providing support to officers and all those who have been impacted by these incidents.

"Understandably, people will be shocked to hear two lives have been lost in such a tragic way.

"Over the coming days, officers will be in the local communities to provide reassurance."