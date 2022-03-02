Two people who died of stab wounds in separate locations in Gloucestershire have been named as a divorced couple.

A double murder probe was launched this morning (March 2) after two people were stabbed to death in Cheltenham and Bourton-on-the-Water.

While formal identification is yet to take place, they have been named by Gloucestershire Police as Clive Warrington, 67, and Valerie Warrington, 73.

Police say both of the victims, who had previously been married and later divorced, sustained stab wounds.

A man from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with both deaths, which have been linked by detectives.

Police were first called to Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at around 7.25am and found Mr Warrington with stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Forensic officers at the scene in Bourton-on-the-Water Credit: PA

Officers then attended White Chutes Hill in Bourton-on-the-Water as they were concerned for the welfare of Ms Warrington.

Police discovered her body at the property and say she had suffered stab wounds.

Superintendent Roddy Gosden gives an update on the double murder investigation

Superintendent Gosden added: "This has been a challenging situation and we will be providing support to officers and all those who have been impacted by these incidents.

"Understandably, people will be shocked to hear two lives have been lost in such a tragic way.

"Over the coming days, officers will be in the local communities to provide reassurance."