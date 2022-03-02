A police investigation has been launched after an "incident" in Cheltenham town centre.

A cordon is in place and roads have been closed while officers are at the scene this morning (March 2).

Gloucestershire Constabulary were called at 6.20am and areas of Fairview Road and Sherborne Place are closed.

Images from the scene show police tape across the roads and emergency service vehicles at the scene.

Cheltenham Police said: "Closures are in place in the areas of Fairview Road and Sherborne Place while emergency services are at the scene of an incident.

"We were called shortly after 6.20am today (Wednesday) and are in the early stages of an investigation.

"More information will be released in due course."