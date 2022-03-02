The search for a six-year-old Swindon Town superfan who donated his pocket money in a touching letter to the club has been called off.

Joe wrote to the League Two club last month and attached 26p for his favourite player Harry McKirdy.

The six-year-old said he cannot come to matches because his mum “has no money for food”.

The letter was shared by the club as part of an appeal to find the youngster, and it prompted a huge fundraising campaign from fans across the country.

Joe sent 26p to Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy, who he described as his favourite player. Credit: PA

More than £10,000 was raised for the boy - but now those proceeds will be given to a local foodbank and the club’s community foundation.

In an update on March 1, the club said it had failed to locate Joe “despite extensive media coverage”.

‘Support children in a similar position’

“Joe's letter warmed the hearts of the public, and the goodwill from the local, national and international extended football community has been incredible to see,” the club said.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation towards all those who have reached out and offered to support Joe.

“Swindon Town Football Club, unfortunately, have to advise that despite extensive media coverage, we have not been able to locate Joe, and will have to bring the search to a conclusion.

"With Joe remaining elusive, any donations and proceeds from the JustGiving page will be used to support children who are in a similar position."

The club said the funds will be given to the Swindon Food Collective and the STFC Community Foundation.

They also offered to give Joe and his family VIP treatment at a match - as well as season tickets for the remainder of this season and next year - if they can be identified in the future.