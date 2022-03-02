Play video

Maria spoke to ITV News at a vigil in Exeter Cathedral.

A Ukrainian woman who is studying in the UK has told ITV News watching the Russian invasion of her home country is "terrifying".

Maria Granovska spoke to ITV while at a special service in support of Ukraine at Exeter Cathedral last night (March 1).

The service was open to anyone and acted as an opportunity for people in Devon to come together in prayer, for all who are affected by the conflict.

Maria went because she said she felt isolated while watching the unfolding scenes in her home country on her own. She is currently studying at university.

She has dozens of family members in Ukraine and said seeing all the coverage of increased missile strikes and destruction had left her feeling "terrified".

"My whole family still lives there. It has been really strange but watching everything on the news has been incredibly terrifying," she said.

"A lot of my family are in Kyiv and other relatives are closer to Chernobyl. I call them everyday, my mum is calling me a lot. We have been considering helping our grandparents leave but it is really hard.

"My grandma is refusing to leave her home and go to a bomb shelter. They are really scared. At the moment I am still able to call them but it is worrying that they may cut off the communication.

"It is really overwhelming it is something that I never thought I would have to really experience. It feels like nothing else matters. It is the only thing that I can think about."

Despite her concern over the situation in Ukraine, Maria said communal events, like the one that took place at the cathedral, are acting as a great support to her and others who can't be home with their loved ones.

"Trying to deal with it yourself is really scary and that is why I came here," she said.

"It has been nice to be here today and it has been really surprising to see so many people showing an interest and showing support.