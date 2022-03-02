Voi's e-scooter scheme in Bristol extended until November

A controversial e-scooter trial in Bristol has been extended until November.

The West of England Combined Authority Mayor Dan Norris has agreed to the Government’s request to continue running the scheme that was due to end in March.

It is the second time the pilot project - which launched in October 2020 - has been extended.

Mr Norris said it would be up to WECA’s three constituent councils – Bristol, Bath & North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire – to decide whether to continue with it, amid ongoing concerns over road safety and fire risk.

The Voi e-scooter scheme has been extended in Bristol

“The Department for Transport has asked me if I could extend the trial until November and I’ve said yes. That paperwork went off on Friday,” he told BBC Radio Bristol's breakfast show host James Hanson.

“It is important we get this right because e-scooters are hugely popular, particularly with younger people.

“On the other hand, I get lots of reports about them being discarded and being trip hazards for people with visual impairments or hearing impairments because they sometimes can’t hear these scooters.

“Parents and carers of people in wheelchairs find them restricting and there are some questions about safety, both in terms of whether they’re combustible, that they catch fire, and also about how people use them – do they drive them well on the roads? – and a range of people have very strong views about that.”

Although not a legal requirement, it is recommended that helmets are worn while riding e-scooters. Credit: PA

The Labour West of England mayor said the request to extend the trial was understandable given how much it was affected by coronavirus.

He said: “The pandemic is not the best time to have a trial about pretty much anything, let alone e-scooters, and we do need to get this right.

“We have huge challenges in Bristol and the West of England in terms of traffic pollution. Lots of people die unnecessarily because of pollution from vehicles, so e-scooters could be part of that answer.

“Lots of people need to get fitter and healthier, and e-scooters may help with that, although I have some doubts about that because I’m not sure as yet whether or not people are coming out of cars and using e-scooters, which would be a good thing.”

He said an effective trial would help the Government make informed decisions about whether to legalise the form of transport and what rules should come with them.

At present, only Voi e-scooters in official trial areas are permitted.

He said in addition to concerns from people with poor sight and hearing, the GPS system designed to stop e-scooters being ridden out of certain areas meant they could stop very suddenly, potentially dangerous if a vehicle was following behind.