Play video

Watch Bob Cruwys' report here.

The centre of Barnstaple could be completely revamped if an £11million project is given the green light.

Part of the town could be pedestrianised to allow shoppers to spill out onto the street alongside alfresco diners, while a derelict building looks set to be transformed to create a new 'gateway' to the market quarter.

The plan would the historic Pannier Market redeveloped, with a new link set to join up car parks on Queen Street with the nearby River Taw and the market.

Under the plans, a derelict building will be redeveloped and create a gateway to the town centre and a stretch near Butchers Row and Cross Street could also be pedestrianised.

The plan would the historic Pannier Market redeveloped Credit: The Francis Frith Collection

It is hoped removing traffic from the area between the hours of 10am-4pm will allow traders, diners and shoppers to spill out onto the street.

"We see its heritage as its unique selling point, and we want to provide a destination for people," said Sarah-Jane MacKenzie-Shapland from North Devon Council.

"The high street is changing and we want to provide that focal point to help regenerate the wider town centre."

The projects are being funded by a £6.5million allocation from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund programme, with £4.4million match funding from North Devon Council.

The market is steeped in history, but is set to get a new lease of life Credit: The Francis Frith Collection

The four key points of the plan:

Pannier Market - reinventing and diversifying the market into a flexible space for a more varied and ambitious programme of markets, events and community gatherings

Boutport Street development - restoring and renovating the historic 36/37 Boutport Street into an exciting mixed-use development of workspace and town centre living, and creating a vital pedestrian gateway to the town

Queen Street car park - changing and improving the main vehicular access routes into the Queen Street car park and redesigning the layout to create a clear pedestrian pathway to the town

Butchers Row and Cross Street - pedestrianising (10am-4pm) the most distinctive street in the town, allowing traders to spill onto the street and visitors to eat and drink al fresco. This will connect the historic core of Barnstaple to the river front

North Devon Councillor Malcolm Prowse said: "We are incredibly excited about the improvements coming to Barnstaple and believe that they will make it a town we can really feel proud of."

The council started work on the projects in August last year when they appointed a design team.

The public consultation on the plan is open until Friday 4 March.

You can find out more about the project and take part in the consultation at https://barnstaple.co.uk/