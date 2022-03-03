Charge against man accused of impersonating a police officer dropped

A 21-year-old man accused of impersonating a police officer by fixing red-and-blue flashing lights to his car has had the charge against him dropped.

Thomas Cox was pulled over after officers noticed him driving “unusually” along Fishponds Road in Bristol at around 11.30am on 12 December last year with flashing lights on his car.

Cox, of Quantock Close in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, was later charged with impersonating a police officer, as well as driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He denied pretending to be an officer and also driving while disqualified at a hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 11 January, but admitted having no insurance.

On Thursday 3 March, the day Cox was due to stand trial, prosecutor Paul Ricketts formally offered no evidence on the charge of impersonating a police officer.

Mr Ricketts described the flashes coming from Cox’s car as “strobe lighting”.

Cox pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and will be sentenced for this and for lacking insurance on 5 April.