The children of a divorced couple who were found stabbed to death 15 miles apart say they have been left "devastated" by the incident.

Clive Warrington, 67, was found dead in Cheltenham yesterday morning (March 2). Shortly after, police found 73-year-old Valerie Warrington's body 15 miles away in Bourton-on-the-Water.

Gloucestershire Police, who have linked the two deaths, say the former couple both died as a result of stab wounds.

Detectives have today (March 3) been granted more time to question a Cheltenham man arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a statement issued by Gloucestershire Police, Mr and Ms Warrington's children said they are "devastated" by the "sudden and tragic loss" of their parents.

"We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us," they added.

"We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family."

What we know about the Gloucestershire double murder probe so far

Police were first called to Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at around 7.25am and found Mr Warrington with stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officers then attended White Chutes Hill in Bourton-on-the-Water as they were concerned for the welfare of Ms Warrington.

Valerie Warrington's body was found at a property in Bourton-on-the-Water Credit: PA

Police discovered her body at the property and say she had suffered stab wounds.

A double murder probe was launched and a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

The couple had been previously married but were divorced at the time of their deaths.

Superintendent Roddy Gosden gives an update on the double murder investigation

Play video

Speaking at a press conference on the day of the deathsh, Superintendent Roddy Gosden said: "This has been a challenging situation and we will be providing support to officers and all those who have been impacted by these incidents.

"Understandably, people will be shocked to hear two lives have been lost in such a tragic way.

"Over the coming days, officers will be in the local communities to provide reassurance."