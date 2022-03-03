Ten skeletons have been discovered at the site of the new Forest Green Rovers stadium in Gloucestershire.

The remains were found during a dig at the new Eco Park site near Junction 13 of the M5.

Excavations also uncovered Roman coins, pottery and jewellery as work started on the new 5,000 seater stadium.

The eco park is set to be home to the 'world's most eco-friendly' ground and will also act as a new training site for the League Two leaders.

Archeologists are likely to remain at the site for weeks Credit: Ecotricity

Cotswold Archaeology has been at the site for the past month and found the skeletons a few weeks ago. The discovery was kept under wraps until the bones could be moved to a more secure location.

Experts found adult male and female remains grouped together with children's, which they say may indicate they were a family group living in a nearby Roman villa.

The dig is expected to continue at the site for at least the next few weeks.

Once archaeologists have finished examining the items, they will go to a local museum.

Experts have found 10 skeletons at the site near the M5. Credit: Ecotricity

Cotswold Archaeology senior project officer Mark Brett said: "We are currently stripping tantalisingly close to the villa and all have our fingers crossed that the structural remains extend into our site.

"We can learn a lot from a site like this but we still don't know the full extent of what is here," he added.