A West Country farmer has described the “gut-wrenching” moment he discovered three of his sheep had been killed by a dog.

Tom Newth owns a pedigree flock of around 150 sheep in West Compton, near Shepton Mallet.

Last year, three of his pregnant ewes were killed by a dog off its lead, costing him thousands of pounds.

It was one a number of dog-related attacks on farm animals in the region last year, which NFU Mutual believes are on the rise.

‘It’s horrible’

"Who knows if that dog wasn't stopped?” Tom asked.

“Would he have stopped at just three or would he have carried on until there was no flock left? You just don't know.

“It can be quite financially crippling. It's horrible. It's jaw-dropping really. You see signs of it around the field and it is gut-wrenching."

According to NFU Mutual, reports of dog attacks on farms in the South West rose by 20% last year.

Research carried out by the insurance firm found nearly three quarters of dog owners let their pets roam free in the countryside.

73% Dog owners who let their pets roam free in the countryside.

49% Dog owners who admit their dog doesn't always come back when called.

This is despite the obvious threat some dogs pose to livestock.

Rebecca Davidson, Rural Affairs Manager at NFU Mutual, said: "The pandemic has seen a big surge in pet ownership and more and more of us have got to enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors and that has to be a good thing.

"But there is a new generation of dog owner. Their pets have come of age and they are simply unaware of how their dog is going to behave around livestock."