Girl, 10, knocked off bike in hit and run in Bristol

A 10-year-old girl has been knocked off her bike in a hit-and-run in Bristol.

The collision happened at the junction of Hartcliffe Road with Instow Road and Bideford Crescent at around 8.10pm on Tuesday (1 March).

She was cycling with her family when it happened and suffered from bruising and grazes. Her bike was also damaged.

Avon and Somerset Police say the vehicle, which is believed to be a silver hatchback, sped off towards Filwood Broadway.

Officers have carried out house-to-house and other enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or information that could help to identify the driver.

A number of people stopped to help the child after the collision, and police urge any who did not speak to officers at the time to call 101, giving the reference 5222026529.