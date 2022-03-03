Gloucester Rugby player’s emotional tribute after brother's sudden death
A Gloucester Rugby player has released an emotional tribute after his brother died from a suspected heart attack.
Jake Polledri, who plays for Gloucester and Italy, posted a statement on his social media confirming his brother Sam’s death.
The back-row, who is currently injured, said his 24-year-old brother had died from a suspected heart attack, and said his “life will never be the same”.
‘A chunk of me has been stolen’
Jake wrote: “With my eyes filled with tears I write that my brother Sam Polledri, aged 24, has passed away of a suspected heart attack.
“It is difficult to put my feelings into words. I feel like a chunk of me and my family has been stolen so cruelly.
"Sam was my brother, my best friend and a massive supporter of me always.
"He had so many plans, a lot of love to give and so many things yet to achieve."
Jake - who previously played for Bristol Bears - and his brother Sam grew up in Stoke Bishop.
Their father Peter Polledri is a Bristol Bears legend, while Sam played for Clifton as well as Dings Crusaders.
Dings, who are based in Frenchay, said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of Sam Polledri, who was just 24 years-old. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.
“Rest In Peace, Sam.”