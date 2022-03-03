A Gloucester Rugby player has released an emotional tribute after his brother died from a suspected heart attack.

Jake Polledri, who plays for Gloucester and Italy, posted a statement on his social media confirming his brother Sam’s death.

The back-row, who is currently injured, said his 24-year-old brother had died from a suspected heart attack, and said his “life will never be the same”.

‘A chunk of me has been stolen’

Jake wrote: “With my eyes filled with tears I write that my brother Sam Polledri, aged 24, has passed away of a suspected heart attack.

“It is difficult to put my feelings into words. I feel like a chunk of me and my family has been stolen so cruelly.

"Sam was my brother, my best friend and a massive supporter of me always.

"He had so many plans, a lot of love to give and so many things yet to achieve."

Jake Polledri playing for the Italy national team. Credit: PA

Jake - who previously played for Bristol Bears - and his brother Sam grew up in Stoke Bishop.

Their father Peter Polledri is a Bristol Bears legend, while Sam played for Clifton as well as Dings Crusaders.

Dings, who are based in Frenchay, said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of Sam Polledri, who was just 24 years-old. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Rest In Peace, Sam.”