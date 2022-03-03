Play video

Police have disrupted a major county lines drug network between the South West and North West of England.

Working alongside Merseyside Police over the past few days, officers and detectives in Devon and Cornwall have made dozens of arrests and seized drugs, cars, money and dangerous weapons.

The two-day operation involved officers from Plymouth and the Project Medusa team from Merseyside and led to 46 arrests.

Officers seized heroin, crack, cocaine, cannabis and spice during a series of targeted raids – one of which saw officers use a chainsaw to gain access to a property.

Operation Medusa targeted county lines drug supplies. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Of those arrested, nine have been charged, three issued with cautions, and others were released under investigation or police bail, pending further enquiries.

A number of those arrested were from the Plymouth area but others were from outside the area.

Chief Superintendent Matt Longman, commander for Plymouth, said: “A lot of planning has gone into making sure we have a really proactive week and make the biggest impact we can on dangerous drug networks and county lines that supply drugs into the city.

“This has been a very successful operation and I’d like to say a huge thanks to Merseyside Police, British Transport Police and our officers here in Plymouth.”

Dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets. Credit: ITV News

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “Drugs are a scourge on our society.

"They have a devastating impact on individuals, families and businesses in communities across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

"Our communities are frustrated by blatant drug dealing and using, which is why I have made tackling drugs a major priority in my police and crime plan."