Police have shut a busy A-road in Chippenham after a serious crash.

The A350 in closed in both directions between Bumpers Farm roundabout and Cepen Park South roundabout.

The crash happened around 5am.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said the road is expected to remain closed for “several hours”.

‘Find an alternative route’

“The road is likely to remain closed for several hours. Please seek an alternative route. Thank you.”