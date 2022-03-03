A search is underway for a missing teenage girl who has not been seen since the weekend.

Izabel, who is 18 years old, was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday 2 March) but had not been seen since Saturday 26 February.

Gloucestershire Police has issued an appeal to find her, saying officers want to check on her welfare.

She was last seen at a property in Tuffley and has not returned since or been in contact with relatives.

Izabel is described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall, of a slight build and has very long straight auburn hair and green eyes.

A police spokesperson said: "It is not currently known what Izabel, who has links to Gloucester City Centre, is wearing - however it may be pyjamas.

"Officers want to check that Izabel is okay and are asking her to make contact with either police or her family."

As well as this anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to please call 101 quoting incident 269 of 2 March. If Izabel is present at the time of calling please dial 999.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk/police.