An 84-year-old woman who died when she was involved in a crash in an Asda car park has been described as a "dearly loved" mother, granny and great-grandma.

Ruth Moxey died when she was hit by a car in the car park in Highbridge, Somerset, on February 25.

Her family say they are "in shock" at losing her so suddenly.

She had been walking across the car park at about 10.40am. Despite first aid being given by the public and ambulance staff, she died at the scene.

In a statement issued via Avon and Somerset Police, her family said: "Ruth was a dearly loved wife, mother, granny and great-grandma and the whole family is in shock at losing her so suddenly.

"We would like to thank the emergency services and everyone else involved that morning."

The family are now being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

Officers say enquiries into the incident are still ongoing and they are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any footage that could help.