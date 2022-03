Play video

Watch the West Country World Book Day montage here.

Children right across the West Country have been participating in World Book Day, dressing up as their favourite characters from the world of literature.

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March.

The event has become a key part of the school calendar since it was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1995.

And here are a selection of your best pictures from today:

Phoebe, 7, as Matilda, Tilly age 8 as Willy Wonka and Eevee age 7 as Amanda Thripp in Trowbridge.

Sophia-Mai age 7 dressed as Cat in the Hat and twin brothers Morgan and Dewi dressed as Thing 1 and Thing 2 in Plymouth.

Everleigh in Torquay dressed as Alice In Wonderland

La'raiah Aged 4 dressed as Little Red Riding Hood

Jamie from Lyme Regis aged 9 dressed as Willy Wonka.

Brother and sister Darcy and Tommy as Princess Jasmin and Willie Wonka.

Archibald aged 5 from The Cotswolds dressed as The Hungry Caterpillar.

Carys and Thomas dressed as The Gingerbread Man and The Evil Pea for World Book Day.

Hollie, 4, dressed as the Gruffalo.

Anneliese age 7 as Jemima Puddleduck

Freya age 10, as Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry Potter

Jude aged 2, as ‘The Troll’

Sophie & Thea in Exeter dressed as The Worst Witch & Jurassic Park

Jessica age 6 from Taunton as Matilda

9-year-old Luca, who insisted on being James Bond for the day.

Henry and Florence from Bristol as Golden ticket and Hermione.

Cooper from Plymouth.

Tommy, 5, from Castle Cary dressed as Sonic the Hedgehog.